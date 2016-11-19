Inter are on Juventus' level - Montella

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella believes Inter are on the same level as Serie A champions Juventus in terms of the quality of their individuals.

A turbulent start to Inter's season led to the dismissal of Frank de Boer after just 85 days at the helm, with temporary boss Stefano Vecchi securing a win over Crotone last time out to send the Nerazzurri up to ninth.

Stefano Pioli has since taken charge and will take on high-flying rivals Milan, who sit third, just five points adrift of leaders Juve, at San Siro in his first game at the helm on Sunday.

Montella believes Inter have the capacity to challenge in the upper echelons of the table and claimed his own side are not the favourites.

"Pioli will have worked on their attention and concentration. In individual terms, Inter are on Juventus' level – you cannot underestimate this match," said the Milan boss.

"We must try to express ourselves better, with anger and even a bit of fear, as we did at home against Juventus [a 1-0 win on October 22].

"I do not think that we are favourites, but, at the same time, I do not mind that we are given this label. It's not a decisive match, but it is important for us and our fans.

"We are ready. There is a lot of anticipation from our side and I think we will face the challenge with confidence.

"We face a team with strong players who will give everything to win."