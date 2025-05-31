It's been another terrific season for Inter Milan, with Simone Inzaghi leading his side into Champions League battle one last time this evening.

Having been pipped to the Serie A title by just a point, winning their fourth European crown would cap a remarkable campaign, but first, they have French giants PSG standing in their way.

What better way to see in the final than by testing yourself on all things Internazionale, as FourFourTwo brings you a dedicated quiz on the Nerazzurri.

We have 20 questions on all-things Inter and there is no time limit to factor in either. A win win!

Struggling? Worry not, you can still log in to Kwizly, just as with our regular quizzes, for a clue to get you back on your way.

And go!

