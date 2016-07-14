Inter concede defeat in Yaya Toure race

Inter coach Roberto Mancini has conceded the Serie A giants are unlikely to sign Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure this transfer window.

The Inter boss previously worked with Toure during his time in charge of City and was keen to lure him to San Siro ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

However, Mancini has now admitted there is little chance the 33-year-old will continue his career at Inter.

"I say that he remains one of the greatest midfielders around in the game," Mancini told Sky Sport when asked about a potential move for Toure.

"But I think there is no chance he will be joining Inter.

"We have no regrets, though."

Toure has a contract with his current club until the end of the 2016-17 campaign, but his future at City is in doubt following the arrival of Pep Guardiola as manager.

Guardiola deemed Toure surplus to requirements at Barcelona in 2010, offloading him to City.