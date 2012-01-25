Inter Milan open to Mourinho reunion

The Portuguese tactician spent two years with the Italian giants from 2008-2010, winning the treble, including the Champions League, during his second season at the San Siro.

Mourinho only moved to Spain 18 months ago, but question marks have begun to arise regarding his long-term future with Los Blancos ahead of Wednesday night’s Copa del Rey second leg encounter with Barcelona.

The former Chelsea manager has stated that he is happy in the Spanish capital, but admitted he could become a victim of the club’s infamous managerial merry-go-round unless he starts bringing more silverware back to the Bernabeu.

Such rumours have seen him linked with a move back to the Nerazzuri, despite current incumbent Claudio Ranieri’s impressive turnaround in fortunes.

And when quizzed on a potential move for the 48-year-old at the end of the season, Inter board member Marco Tronchetti Provera said:

"We are happy with the current situation. We feel good with Ranieri.

"For each Inter fan, Mourinho is bounded to many emotions, so, why not in the future?

ByBen McAleer