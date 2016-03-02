Inter players are giving up, rages Moratti

Massimo Moratti has slammed Inter's players, claiming they are giving up far too easily and leaving head coach Roberto Mancini with a big task on his hands to turn the situation around.

The club's honorary president has been unimpressed by a dreadful run of form that has seen them win only three of 11 Serie A matches and slide down to fifth in the table having still sat top as recently as January 9.

Inter also lost 3-0 to Juventus in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final, a tie which concludes at San Siro on Wednesday.

An angry Moratti feels the players are not putting in sufficient effort and does not believe there has been enough of a reaction to the poor run of performances.

Asked about the most recent league defeat, a 2-0 loss at Juve on Sunday, Moratti told Gazzetta dello Sport: "I don't know if it was down to tactics, as we didn't have too many shots on goal.

"But players should leave the field after a match with Juventus full of bruises. We gave up on the match at a certain point. It seems as though something always happens that forces us to give up mentally, but we don't know what it is.

"There has not been a reaction, or at least I don't think there has been, as the entire side appears to be depressed.

"I hope things are resolved. It is all very strange because Mancini has the quality needed find a solution. I don't want to put everything on his shoulders, but the fightback is up to him."

Moratti does not want to see Mancini pay the price with his job as some sections of the Italian media are speculating, but concedes that is no longer his call.

He added: "That decision isn't something I will be making. That is something the club will decide, but I hope he bounces back as he has the necessary quality.

"Has he lost the players? I don't believe that is the case. Although there has not been much in terms of a reaction from the players, I think it is just due to overall poor morale.

"Mancini is the right person. He is close to the players and if some calm were to return to the club then things will improve, even though the fixture list doesn't allow for much preparation.

"It certainly is annoying to have to play Juventus again - unless we win 5-0! Though we can only improve. It is not easy for Mancini to prepare for the match and I certainly don't envy him at this time."