Manchester United's mess continues to show no signs of letting up.

The Red Devils, who are now destined to post their lowest-ever Premier League finish, have been poor for the entirety of the 2024/25 campaign, yet still find themselves with a chance of a third trophy in three seasons.

Head coach Ruben Amorim is again facing serious questions over his future at the helm, with fresh reports suggesting he could now walk out on the club during the summer months.

Could INEOS and Manchester United soon be on the search for yet another new manager?

Ruben Amorim has a huge task on his hands at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim's past comments have caused confusion, especially given there was a growing confidence in the background that he is the man to lead the Red Devils into a new era.

Player sales are needed this year to raise vital funds, as Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho look set to help reduce the inflated wage budget. Manchester United have a huge European final with Tottenham this week that could in truth, save their season. So could Amorim really be on his way out?

Marcus Rashford could still join Aston Villa on a permanent deal this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

According to The Sun, minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to back Amorim's needs at Old Trafford, but the INEOS billionaire wants assurances he will not walk out on the club in the next 12 months.

Amorim's recent mixed messages have left fans wondering if he may already be navigating a way out of Manchester, despite having only arrived in November last year.

“It’s a decisive moment in the history of the club. We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this," began the 40-year-old. “If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people.”

The report adds Ratcliffe is worried the former Sporting boss may decide 'enough is enough after a campaign of chaos'. Manchester United are now on their longest winless run in the Premier League era after defeat at Chelsea recently.

Manchester United are in turmoil once again (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands Amorim is still set to be given further time at the helm with a huge summer on the horizon. Player exits and reinvestment is however, needed once again, despite the lack of funds available to the club due to PSR and FFP concerns.

Next up for the Red Devils is their Europa League final with Bilbao on Wednesday against fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.