Manchester United prepared for 15 major exits in unprecedented cull: report

As many as 15 Manchester United first-team stars could be sacrificed, as minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe wields an unprecedented scythe across the squad.

Man United lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao last night, marking a fourth defeat of the season to Spurs and a new low in a season in which the club may finish with fewer than 40 points.

With Ratcliffe in attendance at San Mames, all eyes will turn now to the fate of several underperforming stars who have uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Manchester United could see over half their squad leave after defeat in the Basque country

Several big names have been linked with exits at United (Image credit: Getty Images)

With United sat in 16th place and consigned to a season without European football following the loss last night, club captain Bruno Fernandes was the first to comment on his future, seemingly suggesting that he's prepared to leave.

“I have always been honest. I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go,” Fernandes told the media, adding, “If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it’s what it is, and football sometimes is like this.”

Bruno Fernandes could leave Manchester after five years this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

On top of Fernandes, however, there is interest in other United stars from Italy – with TEAMtalk reporting that Amad Diallo is a target for Milan, Italian publication Corriere dello Sport running a front page story that Joshua Zirkzee is wanted by their rivals Inter Milan and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Inter, Juventus and Napoli are all considering a move for Rasmus Hojlund.

Alejandro Garnacho agreed terms with Napoli in January and remains the club's best chance to raise £50 million of pure PSR profile from one sale, while Casemiro is expected to leave this summer per Romano via GIVEMESPORT, while the Manchester Evening News claims there is “a chance” Kobbie Mainoo leaves, too.

On-loan stars Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Antony are all expected to leave this summer, while Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are all out of contract at the end of the season.

With the club in a dire financial situation following the failure to get back into the Champions League, FourFourTwo understands that no one in the squad is unsellable.

Ruben Amorim is under increased scrutiny (Image credit: Getty Images)

On top of all of that, the future of Ruben Amorim also appears uncertain, with the Portuguese claiming he “will not change” his ways.

Manchester United haven't won a league fixture since March 16 and take on Aston Villa this weekend when Premier League action concludes for the campaign.