Inverness keep up play-off push with victory over Arbroath
By PA Staff
Inverness moved into the Scottish Championship play-off places after a 1-0 win over second-bottom Arbroath.
Roddy MacGregor fired wide for Caley Thistle in the first half, while Ricky Little had a header from a corner cleared off the line on the stroke of half-time for the visitors.
Inverness broke the deadlock in the 69th minute, with Nikolay Todorov directing a diving header past Derek Gaston after meeting Cameron Harper’s free-kick in the box.
Gaston then produced a stunning save to deny Miles Storey and then kept debutant Scott Allan at bay, but Inverness claimed their third consecutive league win and first at home since November 21.
