Roma defender Alessandro Florenzi was "getting shivers" down his spine reflecting on his wonder goal against Barcelona.

Florenzi equalised with an incredible goal, running down the right and crossing halfway before shooting over a stranded Marc-Andre ter Stegen and in off the post.

The 24-year-old, happy to just help Roma earn a point in the Champions League clash, was stunned by his strike.

"It was a great strike," Florenzi said.

"I think everybody could see my face after it hit the back of the net. I was shocked and immediately put my hands on my head, what can you say at a time like that?

"It's not as if it's something that happens all the time. I'm getting shivers down my spine speaking about it now because it's the first time I've watched it back.

"It's a great feeling and it will definitely go down as one of my best memories in football."

Florenzi said there was little risk to his effort after he saw striker Edin Dzeko well-marked by Barcelona defenders.

"I saw that Edin Dzeko was marked up, so I thought I'd give it a go. At worst, it would miss the target and go out for a goal-kick," the Italy international said.

"As it happened, I managed to score a great goal and I'm very happy."