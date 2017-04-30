It's easy to lose your head - Conte salutes Chelsea attitude

Antonio Conte commended Chelsea's professional approach and attitude as they clinched a potentially vital 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday.

The result leaves Chelsea on the brink of Premier League title success, with the trip to Goodison Park arguably their final major test.

Matches against Middlesbrough, West Brom, Watford and relegated Sunderland are still to come for Chelsea, while second-placed Tottenham have a much sterner run-in.

It took Chelsea 66 minutes to break the deadlock, with Pedro's stunner putting them one up, before Gary Cahill and Willian wrapped things up.

"In this type of game it's easy to lose your head, lose your balance," Conte told Sky Sports. "For this reason at half-time I told them to be calm and to stay in the game.

"We had a lot of patience for the right moment to hit, and we deserved the win.

"We scored an amazing goal with Pedro, then the second and third, but it was not so easy.

"This gives us lots of confidence. Now it is important to prepare the final rush.

"If in the next game against Middlesbrough you don't win you lose this victory. We must look step by step."