Ivanovic believes Costa likes the attention

Costa missed his side's 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday after being handed a three-match ban for stamping on Liverpool's Emre Can.

The Spain international was suspended for violent conduct during the League Cup semi-final second leg win, but insists the stamp was accidental.

Costa has scored 17 Premier League goals this season, and Ivanovic insists his attention-loving team-mate will be even better with the focus on him.

"Diego likes attention, he likes for people to speak about him, this makes him a better player," the Serbian defender told the British media.

"This is his way to play. For me there is nothing wrong with that.

"The ban I cannot speak about but for me this has happened a lot of times. During the one game, sometimes, someone is touched, sometimes not."

Chelsea are five points clear of City with 15 league games remaining this season.

Asked about his team's siege mentality, Ivanovic said it was required to push themselves.

"I think this is part of the mentality to win. You need to motivate yourself, to go over the limit," he said.

"Even if you don’t think someone is against you, you have to find motivation.

"It is important in winning matches to find extra motivation inside yourself. Sometimes we need to feel this extra pressure.

"We know our game. Our style is to fight, to give everything, every single game, so this is a positive."