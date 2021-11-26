Jack Baldwin believes Ross County can build up head of steam

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin believes they can build up a head of steam during five busy weeks.

County returned from an extended break to beat Hibernian 1-0 in a match that was postponed as they were looking to follow up their first cinch Premiership win of the season, a 5-0 thrashing of Dundee.

Bottom club County now host Dundee United looking to build on two wins from three matches.

Baldwin told RCFCTV: “It’s good for us now that we have a win and a clean sheet either side of the Rangers game.

“We have picked up a little bit of momentum now that we will look to take forward into the games moving forward.

“We have a lot of games coming thick and fast so that momentum can only grow and hopefully we will build on that over the Christmas period.”