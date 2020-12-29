Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin miss out once again for Newcastle

Newcastle are without key duo Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin for the visit of Liverpool in the Premier League with both still feeling the effects of Covid-19.

Jonjo Shelvey (groin) and Callum Wilson (ankle) will be assessed after neither were risked against Manchester City on Boxing Day and Joelinton (hip) will hope to prove his fitness. The game is likely to come too soon for Ryan Fraser (groin).

Fabian Schar and Federico Fernandez will also be checked after both returned to the side at the Etihad Stadium despite not having trained much. Jeff Hendrick and Paul Dummett have also been ill.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip and midfielder Naby Keita will miss the trip to St. James’ Park.

Centre-back Matip injured his groin in Sunday’s draw with West Brom, a match Keita missed with another muscle problem, so Rhys Williams looks set to deputise.

Fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara is not quite ready to make his comeback from a knee injury sustained in October.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie, Lewis, Murphy, Hayden, M Longstaff, S Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Shelvey, Carroll, Wilson, Gayle, Krafth, Manquillo, Anderson.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, R Williams, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Jones, Salah, Minamino, Mane, Kelleher, Adrian, N Williams, Phillips, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Firmino, Origi.