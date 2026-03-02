Eddie Howe admits Newcastle United focus is lacking as fixture excuse and sympathy wears thin

Champions League qualification has felt like a pipe dream for weeks, but after defeat to Everton at St James’ Park on Saturday, any European football appears unlikely. Since the first full season of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s ownership, that has been the barometer against which success is measured.

The result was compounded by some miserable stats for Howe; never before had he lost three successive Premier League home matches as Newcastle United manager; in total, it is five losses in six and 12 games in all competitions without a clean sheet.

Perhaps most concerning, though, is how the same problems are not being solved. This was the fourth time in 2026 Newcastle have conceded three goals at home, and two of those, both by Everton striker Beto, came mere minutes after equalising.

It has been a difficult season from start to finish for Howe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even in games which ultimately yielded a positive result, against Leeds and in the FA Cup third round against Bournemouth, they needed to chase. Howe has long hoped his side would be able to win games with much less energy expended, given they’ve played 46 games already this season and not had a midweek off since September.

This is a team which once built its foundations on taking games by a stranglehold; now they don’t seem to ever be in control. Mentality has to be questioned, and Howe is the one tasked with making sure it is much stronger than it is right now.

The Toon Army have done well in Europe but don't look like they'll be competing on the continent next season (Image credit: Aziz Karimov/Getty Images)

“Yes, certainly in relation to the Premier League,” Howe replied when asked whether Newcastle were now salvaging their campaign. “Our form has not been good enough and we know that. It has been really frustrating for us; we’ve tried to be laser focused on every game and give them the same importance, but with the deluge of games your focus can be swayed.

“Our Premier League return has been nowhere near where it has been historically and our home form has tailed off, we’ve got to grab that back as quickly as possible.

“We can raise our game when we need to, but that isn’t the sign of a top team. You have to be at that level all the time. We need to get back to the basics of our game.”

Howe said the errors which led to Everton’s goals, particularly Beto’s first after Nick Pope spilled a shot from distance, are “uncharacteristic”, but it is hard to avoid the fact that mistakes have been a common theme across the season, perhaps becoming a team characteristic as a result.

“There are multi factors behind everything you see,” he added. “It is always a team thing, you need to ask why they happen, what is the reason? We are limited defensively because of injuries, a lot of that work will need to come from the training ground.”

Howe acknowledges his team are not the force they once were (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many reasons have been given for Newcastle’s struggles this season, from Alexander Isak’s exit to Liverpool and the hastened recruitment it led to, as well as injuries and fatigue as a result of playing in the Champions League. But that is the reality Howe and his players face, and hiding behind them as excuses would effectively be giving up and admitting there is a ceiling on what can be achieved.

Everybody, from PIF downwards, has publicly and privately insisted ambition to make Newcastle a powerhouse of European football. Hectic schedules and pressure are par for the course.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona lay in wait in March; that should excite a club with aims to join the elite, but right now, Newcastle look worryingly ill-equipped to compete.

For all the issues, the focus needs to be on solutions. Howe has found them before; it was similarly difficult in the first half of last season, before a run of form which saw the club win a trophy and reach the Champions League.

There are, right now, no signs he has the answers and that should be hugely concerning for everyone involved.

But the players have to take responsibility, too. The likes of Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Sandro Tonali have been linked with big summer moves; if they want to be seen as elite talents, they need to prove it, especially when times are tough.

If not, a tough end to the season is in store, followed by a summer which could call the whole direction of the Saudi project into question.