Manchester United's multi-million Ruben Amorim sack penalty revealed: report

Manchester United’s decision to sack Ruben Amorim in January appears to have been a wise one in hindsight.

The Red Devils have since improved significantly under interim boss Michael Carrick, winning five of six Premier League games, including victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.

Manchester United are now in pole position to secure a place in next season’s Champions League, and that would bring with it financial benefits.

How much will Ruben Amorim's sacking cost Manchester United?

Ruben Amorim spent just over a year at the helm at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has emerged, though, that the dismissal of Amorim could be hugely expensive.

According to The Telegraph , the hiring and firing of the Portuguese could cost the club a total of almost £27 million.

An accounting report from the club has revealed that the sacking will bring with it a maximum compensation bill of £15.9m, covering the exits of Amorim and his staff.

Manchester United had already disclosed that they paid £11m to hire Amorim from Sporting, and that money was amortised over the length of his contract.

It is the latest expensive managerial experiment after the exit of Erik ten Hag in 2024, whose dismissal cost £10.4m.

There was optimism surrounding Amorim following his appointment in November 2024, but he won just 25 of his 63 games in charge.

The club subsequently finished 15th in the Premier League last season and, though they reached the final of the Europa League, defeat to Spurs in Bilbao meant they failed to qualify for European competition.

The club’s latest accounts revealed an operating profit of £32.6m for the six months to 31 December 2025.

But the club’s debt is now almost £1.3 billion and their rolling credit facility now stands at £295.7m.

Manchester United’s proposed new stadium is expected to cost more than £2bn, and it remains to be seen how that will be financed.