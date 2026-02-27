Manchester United's multi-million Ruben Amorim sack penalty revealed: report
The Red Devils will have to pay a hefty fee for letting the Portuguese go.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Manchester United’s decision to sack Ruben Amorim in January appears to have been a wise one in hindsight.
The Red Devils have since improved significantly under interim boss Michael Carrick, winning five of six Premier League games, including victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.
Manchester United are now in pole position to secure a place in next season’s Champions League, and that would bring with it financial benefits.
How much will Ruben Amorim's sacking cost Manchester United?
It has emerged, though, that the dismissal of Amorim could be hugely expensive.
According to The Telegraph, the hiring and firing of the Portuguese could cost the club a total of almost £27 million.
An accounting report from the club has revealed that the sacking will bring with it a maximum compensation bill of £15.9m, covering the exits of Amorim and his staff.
Manchester United had already disclosed that they paid £11m to hire Amorim from Sporting, and that money was amortised over the length of his contract.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
It is the latest expensive managerial experiment after the exit of Erik ten Hag in 2024, whose dismissal cost £10.4m.
There was optimism surrounding Amorim following his appointment in November 2024, but he won just 25 of his 63 games in charge.
The club subsequently finished 15th in the Premier League last season and, though they reached the final of the Europa League, defeat to Spurs in Bilbao meant they failed to qualify for European competition.
Get VIP Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.
The club’s latest accounts revealed an operating profit of £32.6m for the six months to 31 December 2025.
But the club’s debt is now almost £1.3 billion and their rolling credit facility now stands at £295.7m.
Manchester United’s proposed new stadium is expected to cost more than £2bn, and it remains to be seen how that will be financed.
Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.