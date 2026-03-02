Farke's fury backs up Leeds United spirit as Manchester City forced to dig deep at a white-hot Elland Road

Throughout their history, Leeds United have been a football club that is at its best when the world is against them.

Ever since the ‘Dirty Leeds’ tag was first bandied around in the mid-‘60s, the Yorkshire side have rarely been in danger of being anyone’s second team, with the Elland Road faithful’s natural disposition being to thrive on conflict and adversary.

On a Saturday evening where the club saw their remarkable recent record of 24 consecutive evening fixtures under the Elland Road floodlights unbeaten end, the nature of the defeat could well embolden this side for the run-in and be the final piece of their survival jigsaw.

Leeds rue missed early chances, but

Leeds United had not lost under the Elland Road floodlights since 2023

The early stages of Leeds’ 1-0 defeat to title-chasing Manchester City were promising. After the pre-match boost of seeing City’s local lad Erling Haaland ruled out before kick-off, the hosts were inches away from taking the lead after just four minutes, when Dominic Calvert-Lewin put a pinpoint Brendan Aaronson cross just wide. A second chance soon fell to the former Everton forward, but he was only able to roll the ball across the face of goal as the advancing Gianluigi Donnarumma closed him down.

As Daniel Farke’s men pressed from the front, the baying home fans cheered every tackle and block, giving Pep Guardiola’s title-chasers a not-too-subtle reminder of what a home advantage can be.

But they were made to rue their missed chances as City grew into the game. As the visitors began to dominate possession and go through the gears, Leeds were ready for the half-time whistle when Antoine Semenyo popped up in the exact spot you’d expect Haaland to occupy and slot home Rayan Ait-Nouri’s cross in stoppage time.

Leeds’ chasing looked to be catching up with them as the second half went on, but a host of changes and tweaks from Farke set up a high-octane finale in which Leeds - backed by ever-increasing noise levels - would throw the kitchen sink at City, in an ultimately unsuccessful pursuit of an equaliser.

For all the sound and the fury created by the home fans, a line was crossed when boos rang out during the brief stoppage in play that allowed Manchester City’s Muslim players to break their Ramadan fast, with Guardiola calling for supporters to respect religion [and] diverisity’ in the 'modern world', while Leeds assistant head coach Edmund Riemer admitted ‘we need to do better’.

Riemer was speaking post-match because Farke’s frustrations boiled over at full-time, when the German marched onto the field to remonstrate with referee Peter Bankes.

Daniel Farke is shown red at the full-time whistle as Manchester City pick up a crucial three points at Elland Road! 🟥 pic.twitter.com/i3gziRPR1sFebruary 28, 2026

The German’s primary beef was over the lack of time added on at the end of the match, while a handball shout in the box, an unpunished stamp on Illa Gruev and Guardiola blowing kisses to the home fans acted as further petrol thrown onto the white-hot atmosphere in West Yorkshire, as ‘you know what you are’ rang out across Elland Road.

It's fair to say that you won't have found any Leeds fans in the vicinity condemning their manager's reaction at the final whistle, as the 49-year-old continues to ingratiate himself with the Whites faithful.

West Ham’s defeat to Liverpool earlier in the day meant Leeds’ gap to the bottom three remains at six points, but a softening schedule - and a fired-up fanbase with a fresh set of injustices to rally against - will give supporters every hope that beating the drop will be a matter of when, not if.