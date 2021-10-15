James Ward-Prowse suspended for Southampton’s clash with Leeds

Southampton will be without captain James Ward-Prowse when they resume their Premier League campaign at home against Leeds.

The 26-year-old is suspended following his red card in the defeat at Chelsea prior to the international break so Ibrahima Diallo is likely to get a rare start in midfield.

On-loan Chelsea forward Armando Broja will return to contention after being ineligible against his parent club, but striker Che Adams will miss out after suffering a muscle injury while on international duty with Scotland.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has not ruled out winger Raphinha, who is hoping to make his first start for Brazil against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier in the early hours of Friday morning.

Striker Patrick Bamford (ankle) is still out and midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be monitored after withdrawing from the England squad last week due to a calf strain.

Midfielders Jack Harrison, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Crysencio Summerville are all available, but defenders Luke Ayling (knee) and Robin Koch (pelvis), who will undergo minor surgery in America, remain sidelined.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Forster, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Lyanco, Perraud, Valery, Romeu, Diallo, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Walcott, Tella, A. Armstrong, Long, S. Armstrong, Broja.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Phillips, Rodrigo, James, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, Shackleton, Roberts, Forshaw, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Gelhardt, Drameh.