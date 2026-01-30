‘We haven’t heard anything from the club about a 10-year reunion for our Premier League title, but the lads are chatting and we'll have one – if we can help Leicester City during a difficult time, we would’ Ex-Foxes star tells FFT about anniversary plans

Leicester City pulled off one of the most remarkable title successes of all time when they won the Premier League in 2016 – and the 10-year anniversary is now fast approaching.

The Foxes surpassed all expectations by beating the likes of Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester City to the title in 2015-16, despite only narrowly avoiding relegation during the previous season.

The players from that Leicester squad remain in contact, including via a WhatsApp group, and are keen to meet up to mark a decade since their incredible achievement.

Leicester City reunion plans

The 10-year anniversary coincides however with a time when Leicester are now going through a difficult period, disappointingly mid-table in the Championship after relegation last term.

Danny Simpson was part of the team that won the Premier League in 2016, and retains great affection for the Foxes, but says he’s not sure yet whether the club will hold a reunion event themselves.

“I don’t know, the club’s going through a difficult time, we haven’t heard anything from the club,” he told FourFourTwo.

“But we’ve got a WhatsApp group, ‘Reunion 2026’, and we’ve had a few chats about what we’re going to do. Obviously most of the lads are retired now, although some are still playing.

“I’ve been chatting with Riyad Mahrez, and hopefully we can all find the right time to get together and do something. We definitely will, it’s just making sure that everybody can come, because everyone will – N’Golo Kante will come, Shinji Okazaki. I’m looking forward to it.”

Simpson hopes Leicester’s current fortunes can improve in the near future, and says the 2015-16 squad would be willing to try to help rebuild any relationship between the club and the fans. Boss Marti Cifuentes was sacked last weekend, with former Premier League title winner Andy King placed in temporary charge.

“It is sad to see where they are now, although it’s brilliant that 10 years on, Andy King is interim manager!” the former full-back says, speaking in association with soccer betting.

“But we speak about it as ex-players and it is sad – the club just needs to get its identity back and get fans back onside, because Leicester always stuck together and it feels like there’s a massive disconnect at the moment.

“Even if us lads can help, with the 10-year thing, to try to get the club together again and remember what we were about for all of those years.

“Hopefully the club can get back to how they were and get back up the table. I want them back in the Premier League.”