Chelsea given choice between Thursday night fixture or neutral venue in next round of Champions League: report

Chelsea finished in the top eight of this season's Champions League league phase, meaning the club qualify automatically for the last 16.

Two fewer fixtures is likely to help with the Blues' workload over the coming weeks which includes a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg versus Arsenal.

The team may find, though, that their Champions League exploits were not enough to ensure of some home comforts in the next round, according to the Mail.

Chelsea may be required to play last 16 tie away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's sixth place league phase finish saw the team positioned below Arsenal (1st) and Tottenham Hotspur (4th) in the final standings.

As such, the two North London clubs take priority, as per UEFA rules, when it comes to the scheduling of their last 16 home ties on Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 March.

UEFA rules currently prohibit more than one match being played in a single city on a given night, which poses a problem for Chelsea in the last 16.

Chelsea can appeal for special dispensation to be able to host their last 16 opposition at Stamford Bridge on the same evening as Arsenal or Spurs host theirs, although that would require approval from UEFA.

The rule is in place to ensure adequate policing can be provided at European fixtures, which can see an influx of supporters travelling from abroad who would not usually be in the city on another day.

London typically hosts several football matches each weekend with the Metropolitan Police seemingly handling the vast number of supporters attending the respective fixtures. Therefore, it is likely Chelsea will make this case to UEFA.

If European football's governing body are not satisfied with Chelsea's plea, the club may be given the choice to play their last 16 home fixture on Thursday, March 19, or play at a different stadium elsewhere, effectively forfeiting their home advantage.

The Blues will discover who their opponents are once the knockout stage play-offs have concluded, contested between teams who finished between 9th and 24th in the league phase standings.

Last 16 fixtures are scheduled to be played the week commencing March 16, 2026.