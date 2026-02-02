The Football Association of Wales is 150 years old today, and to mark the occasion, it has released the Wales 150 Jersey made by Adidas. As a Welsh football fan, I may be a tad biased, but I reckon it looks mint and have already ordered one online.

Get your hands on the Wales 150 Jersey from Adidas for £90.

While the design has an unmistakably retro look, the shirt comes with a slim fit and is made with modern materials that utilise Adidas' Climacool tech on polyester materials.

The fully embroidered badge is the jersey's highlight with "1876 – 150 mylnedd – 2026" (150 years) above the Welsh FA crest, and the motto, "Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae" (Best Play is Team Play)" beneath. There's also a stealthy Adidas logo in red on the right side of the chest.

The fully embroidered Welsh FA crest looks fantastic (Image credit: FAW/Adidas)

A white fold-down collar with a buttoned opening below and matching white sleeve cuffs help give the jersey its retro vibes. The fit is long sleeve only, and the shirt comes in adult and junior options.

While I reckon this shirt is a winner as a tribute to 150 years of the Welsh football team, it's definitely not a recreation of the original Welsh jerseys. In their first-ever football match against Scotland in March 1876, Wales played in a white shirt with black shorts. Instead of the Welsh dragon on their chests, the team crest was the three feathers of the Prince of Wales – later adopted by the Welsh rugby team when they were formed in 1881.

As for the Wales team of today, they face a tough battle to gain entry to this year's FIFA World Cup with a play-off semi-final against Bosnia & Herzegovina on 26 March in Cardiff. Should they emerge victorious from that, either Italy or Northern Ireland await in the final on 31 March.