Janko's A-League career undecided

Marc Janko's Sydney FC future remains clouded with the Austria captain flying home on Tuesday with no fixed plans to return to Australia.



The off-contract marquee striker, who won the league's golden boot following his 16-goal haul, will miss Sydney's upcoming blockbuster friendlies against Premier League sides Tottenham and Chelsea following Sunday's Grand Final defeat to Melbourne Victory.



The 32-year-old will instead focus his attention on his upcoming nuptials before the Austrian skipper links up with his national team for their Euro 2016 qualifier against Russia on 14 June.



Sydney coach Graham Arnold said Janko was yet to give any indication as to whether he will accept the contract extension the club has tabled, believed to be in a vicinity of $1.4 million Australian dollars for next season.



"Nothing's changed on our view, it's a long off-season and obviously we'll communicate with Marc from over there. Emotionally, we need to make the right decision and so does Marc,” Arnold told reporters at Sydney airport on Monday.



"No he hasn't, I just said to him 'is there any indication?' and he said 'no coach'. He said he wants to go home and think about things.



"His future wife's back there now organising everything for him. He's heading home tomorrow to sort the wedding out and get married on I think it's the 7th of June.



"Sometimes when you get away from the situation and away from the emotion you make a sensible decision and it's the decision that he wants to make and what the club wants to make."



Sydney play Tottenham at ANZ Stadium on Saturday 30 May, before backing up against recently crowned English champions Chelsea on 2 June.