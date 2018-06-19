Japan's World Cup victory over Colombia sparks celebrations on the streets of Tokyo

Tokyo citizens marked Japan's victory over Colombia in sensational style, taking to one of the cities major landmarks in order to celebrate their nation's first win at a World Cup since 2010.

Yuya Osako's 73rd-minute header proved the difference on Tuesday, as Japan edged out 10-man Colombia 2-1 at Mordovia Arena.

Having made it to the last 16 in South Africa 2010, Japan finished bottom of their group in 2014, claiming just one point from three fixtures.

Despite Juan Fernando Quintero cancelling out Shinji Kagawa's opener, Osako's effort ensured they put their humiliation in Brazil behind them, and Omnisport's Ryan Hiscox was on hand to witness the jubilant celebrations in Tokyo, as thousands made their way to the famous Shibuya Crossing.