Jardim: Monaco's success important for France

The club from the principality on the Mediterranean coast secured a berth in the Champions League's round of 16 on Tuesday, overcoming Zenit 2-0 to clinch top spot in Group C ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, the Russian outfit and Benfica.

Jardim clearly took some satisfaction in proving Monaco's critics wrong with his team having won their last two matches in Group C to storm to the top of the standings.

The win saw two French clubs - Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain - reach the last 16, the first time that has happened since the 2011-12 season when Marseille and Lyon progressed.

"This qualification is important for me, but more so for the team, the principality and French football," Jardim told ligue1.com after the win over Zenit.

"Two French teams have qualified for the last 16, which is rare. And remember, in August, Monaco were regarded as the worst team in the group.

"Revenge? No, but I am happy because we reached our objective.

"The team gave a frank response to the critics, and especially to people in France who said at the start of the season that we weren't up to the level needed to qualify."

Having lost key players Radamel Falcao (on loan at Manchester United) and James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) before the season, Monaco have struggled to match their success of last campaign, where they pushed PSG for the Ligue 1 title.

Jardim has come in for criticism in France in his first season in charge of the club - as they sit seventh in Ligue 1, 12 points behind leaders Marseille.

But the Portuguese coach played down any stress he has felt over the past six months.

"We finished first because we got more points than the other teams. It is deserved, we were the best team," the 40-year-old said.

"This will not change Monaco's season. Monaco's season changed in August.

"This match will give the team more confidence. It is a victory first and foremost for the players, and then for the coach.

"When you arrive in a new country it is difficult. But over these six matches we have succeeded in finishing first in our group where there were quality teams with great coaches."