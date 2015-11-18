Jedinak full of praise after Socceroos' win

Australia captain Mile Jedinak praised the Socceroos, the team's staff and their fans following the 4-0 drubbing of Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Much of the lead-up to the World Cup qualifier was overshadowed by a number of safety and security concerns in the Bangladeshi capital.

The Socceroos had an unprecedented level of security with them for their whirlwind trip, with Jedinak conceding the whole scenario was a mentally draining experience for the squad.

But Australia got the job done in a professional manner thanks to Tim Cahill's first-half hat-trick to return to the top of Group B with two matches to play following Jordan's shock 1-0 loss to Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek.

"All the build-up, a lot was made about coming here. We showed tonight the focus was there from the get-go," said Jedinak, who was also on the scoresheet.

"It was a great reception, the fans were brilliant, even a few of ours came out which was great to see.

"The boys were clinical in the first half, very patient and we caused them all sorts of difficulties. In open play and at set pieces and we got our breakthroughs.

"The second half our rhythm sort of went a little bit. That's something we need to test ourselves at, when it is 4-0 it's very easy to let go…we didn't let go but a lot of the things weren’t coming off as much.

"Credit to us, we kept at it, we didn't get that fifth goal in the second half but it was a strong away performance."