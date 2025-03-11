Denmark Women Euro 2025 squad: Andrée Jeglertz' full squad

Having finished as runners-up in 2017, Denmark will be hoping to go one better and lift their first major trophy in Switzerland.

They also reached the semi-finals in 2013, but their record took a hit at the last Championship in England, with a surprise elimination at the group stage.

Their squad is packed full of international experience, but they will have to finish above one of either Germany or Denmark to qualify for the knockout stage in a competitive looking Group C in the upcoming tournament.

Denmark Women's Euros squad

Denmark Women Euro 2025 squad: The last Danish squad

This is the Denmark squad announced in February 2025 to play Sweden and Italy in a Nations League double header. Millie Gejl later withdrew due to injury and was replaced by Olivia Holdt.

GK: Maja Bay (Østergaard Växjö)

GK: Alberte Vingum (HB Køge)

GK: Amanda Brunholt (Nordsjælland)

DF: Isabella Obaze (Portland Thorns)

DF: Stine Ballisager (Pedersen Fiorentina)

DF: Emma Færge (Fiorentina)

DF: Sara Thrige (PSV)

DF: Sanne Troelsgaard (Roma)

DF: Katrine Veje (Crystal Palace)

DF: Frederikke Thøgersen (Roma)

DF: Sara Holmgaard (Everton)

DF: Sofie Svava (Lyon)

MF: Josefine Hasbo (Harvard Crimson)

MF: Emma Snerle (Fiorentina)

MF: Kathrine Kühl (Roma)

MF: Jóhanna Fossdalsá (BK Häcken)

MF: Janni Thomsen (Utah Royals)

FW: Amalie Vangsgaard (Juventus)

FW: Pernille Harder (captain) (Bayern Munich)

FW: Cornelia Kramer (Bayer Leverkusen)

FW: Sofie Bredgaard (Fiorentina)

FW: Signe Bruun (Real Madrid)

FW: Olivia Holdt (Tottenham)

Denmark fixtures and results

Euros qualifiers

5 April 2024: Czech Republic 1-3 Denmark, City Stadium, Uherske Hradiste, Czech Republic

9 April 2024: Denmark 4-2 Belgium, Viborg Stadion, Viborg, Denmark

31 May 2024: Denmark 0-2 Spain, Vejle Stadion, Vejle, Denmark

3 June 2024: Spain 3-2 Denmark, Heliodoro Rodríguez López, Tenerife, Spain

12 July 2024: Belgium 0-3 Denmark, Stayen, Sint-Truiden, Belgium

16 July 2024: Denmark 2-0 Czech Republic, Vejle Stadion, Vejle, Denmark

Friendlies

25 October 2024: Denmark 5-0 South Africa, Aalborg Portland Park, Denmark

29 October 2024: Netherlands 2-1 Denmark, Blue Water Arena, Netherlands

2 December 2024: Denmark 2-0 Iceland, Pinatar Arena, Denmark

Nations League

21 February 2025: Denmark 1-2 Sweden, Odense Stadium, Odense, Denmark

25 February 2025: Italy 1-3 Denmark, La Spezia, Italy

4 April 2025: Wales v Denmark, Cardiff, Wales

8 April 2025: Denmark v Italy, Herning, Denmark

30 May 2025: Denmark v Wales, Odense, Denmark

3 June 2025: Sweden v Denmark, Solna, Sweden

UEFA Euro 2025

4 July 2025: Denmark v Sweden, Geneva, Switzerland

8 July 2025: Germany v Denmark, Basel, Switzerland

12 July 2025: Denmark v Poland, Lucerne, Switzerland

Denmark Manager: Andrée Jeglertz

Andrée Jeglertz is aiming for trophy glory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeglertz took charge in 2023, following Denmark’s elimination at the round of 16 stage at the World Cup.

That brought the end the six-year spell of Lars Søndergaard, with Jeglertz the first non-Dane to lead the women’s national side.

The Swede was a professional player in his own right over a 13-year career, after coming through the ranks at hometown club Malmo. Having also previously managed Finland women, the greatest achievement of Jeglertz’s coaching career came in 2004, where he led Umeå IK to the UEFA Women’s Cup, the forerunner to the Champions League.

Denmark's star player

Denmark Star Player: Pernille Harder

Pernille Harder remains Denmark's leading star and one of the best footballers to come from the country (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Chelsea star, and previous holder of the women’s transfer record, is still very much the star name in the Denmark squad.

Harder, 32, now plays for Bayern Munich, having left west London in 2023. A talented forward who is capable of playing centrally or on either wing, she has led the Denmark team for nearly a decade, having first been awarded the armband in 2016.

Denmark’s long-serving captain and all-time leading scorer is a two-time recipient of UEFA's Women’s Player of the Year award and has 158 caps.