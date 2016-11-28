Jesus emotional after Palmeiras title win

An emotional Gabriel Jesus will bid farewell to Palmeiras in style, as his team clinched the Brazilian Serie A title on Sunday.

A first-half goal from Fabiano saw his team to a 1-0 win over Chapecoense to secure the title with a game to play.

The title marked Palmeiras' ninth and first since 1994, holding a seven-point buffer over Flamengo.

Jesus, the 19-year-old Brazil star who will join Manchester City in January, was emotional afterwards at Allianz Parque.

"I don't want to go down to the locker room because it is the last time I set foot here," he said.

"I hope you never forget me, because I'll never forget you."

Jesus, who has four goals in six internationals, has struck 12 times in the league this season.

Palmeiras complete their campaign with a trip to Vitoria on Sunday.