Jewell contacts lawyer over West Brom exit

New Albion head coach Tony Pulis brought in Jewell and Dave Kemp to assistant him last week, but seven days later the Premier League club announced that Jewell had left The Hawthorns.

Albion on Tuesday released a statement revealing that Jewell had opted not to continue in his role and Gerry Francis had been added to Pulis' backroom staff.

Former Derby County and Wigan Athletic boss Jewell has now let it be known that it was not a joint decision for him to leave the club.

In a statement widely reported in the British media, Jewell said: "(My exit) was not by mutual consent and it is in the hands of my lawyer. I will not be making any further comment at this stage."

Francis, who was at The Hawthorns for Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win over Hull City, insisted that he was in the dark over Jewell's departure after his own appointment was confirmed.

He told Sky Sports: "I've no idea. He was there Saturday, I was there Saturday at the game... I don't really know what the situation is from that point of view. I only found out myself last night."