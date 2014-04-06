J.League Wrap: Kawasaki hammer Tokushima to move fourth

After failing to win any of their first three J. League matches, Kawasaki have since gone on to record a trio of victories in succession without conceding a goal.

Bottom side Tokushima were thumped 4-0 at the Pocarisweat Stadium, with the in-form Yoshitu Okubo among the scorers for the visitors.

The result enabled Kawasaki to keep in touch with the league's top three, who all picked up maximum points on Sunday.

Leaders Kashima Antlers were comfortable in a 2-0 win over Gamba Osaka featuring goals from Davi and Caio, while reigning champions Sanfrecce Hiroshima showed they are gradually getting back to their best after a sluggish start.

Having won just two of their opening four games, Sanfrecce followed up last week's win over Tokushima with a 5-2 demolition of Nagoya Grampus.

While Jason Kennedy struck twice for the hosts, a brace from Hisato Sato and further strikes from Tsukasa Shiotani, Naoki Ishihara and Gakuto Notsuda moved Sanfrecce to second in the league - two points off the summit.

Vissel Kobe are two points further back in third thanks to a 3-0 success against Omiya Ardija, secured by goals from Marquinhos, Pedro Junior and Ryota Morioka.

Cerezo Osaka and Yokohama F Marinos were the main losers after the weekend's action as they slipped out of the AFC Champions League spots.

The former were beaten 2-1 by Kashiwa Reysol and Yokohama had to settle for a goalless draw against Albirex Niigata.

At the bottom, Shimizu S-Pulse had Shun Nagasawa to thank for their 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Ventforet Kofu as the 25-year-old made it five goals from his last five outings in all competitions.

Massimo Ficcadenti picked up his first home league win as Tokyo manager as they saw off Sagan Tosu 2-1, while Vegalta Sendai's hunt for a top-flight victory goes on after they were comfortably beaten 4-0 by Urawa Reds.