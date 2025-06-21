FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 6: Midfielders, Benfica and Arsenal Invincibles

Are you ready to test your knowledge again?

Welcome to the sixth edition of FourFourTwo's weekend crossword.

Our weekly instalment of wordy weekend fun is here to test your football knowledge across and down the game.

You'll need to know about World Cup finals, prolific Premier League goal-getters, unexpected internationals and much more.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 5

As it's the weekend there is no time limit. Get yourself a coffee, put your feet up and kick your weekend off by testing your football knowledge with a good old-fashioned crossword.

Hit a brick wall? Worry not, you can still log in to Kwizly, just as with our regular quizzes, for a clue to get you back on your way.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this crossword to your mates.

Let's get it started!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

You've just put your mind to the test with one of our crosswords – but the footballing challenges don't stop there. We've got a fresh selection of quizzes to keep your brain buzzing, from Premier League hot seats and transfer dealings to iconic European nights and memorable matchday line-ups.

First up, a deep dive into the dugout drama: can you name the previous three managers of every Premier League club? That's a true test of your knowledge on the ever-changing landscape of top-flight leadership. And speaking of managers, how about recalling every boss to have reached a Champions League final? It's a list of tactical masterminds who've guided their teams to the pinnacle of European club football.

Now for a specific slice of Premier League history that still gives Liverpool fans shivers: can you name Liverpool’s starting XI from their infamous 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace in 2014? That's a test of memory for a truly unforgettable night!

For those who follow the money side of the beautiful game, see if you can name every Premier League club's record sale. Who bought, who sold, and for how much? Finally, if you're keen for another mix of trivia and wordplay, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 1, featuring Jay-Jay Okocha, Barcelona shirt numbers, and the Hazard brothers? Plenty to sink your teeth into!