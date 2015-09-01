Joaquin: I'm as happy as a little boy

Joaquin revealed the strain of his transfer to Real Betis saw him punch something and break his hand but the veteran winger could not stop smiling as he was presented to a crowd of 20,000.

The 34-year-old finally got what he desired on Monday with Fiorentina and Betis agreeing a deal that sees Joaquin return to his boyhood club nine years after he departed for Valencia.

It had been a frustrating few weeks for Joaquin, who argued Fiorentina had put him up for sale but then decided to block a move to Betis.

Eventually the deal was done, however, and the former Spain international was thrilled to sign a three-year deal with the Seville-based La Liga club, although Joaquin had to explain why he appeared at his official unveiling with a cast on his right arm.

"In the last few hours I was very stressed, [my agent] Eduardo Macia every now [and then] had his mobile off," Joaquin said.

"As nerves wanted to take off, I hit the first thing I saw. I do not know if it was a table or chair, I hit it bad and I made two small fractures. Since I have not punched in my life, I've done damage.

"Next week I will change the cast to a less cumbersome to train well with my team-mates.

"We now have two weeks left that are important to me, because for a few days I have been unable to work normally because of the situation experienced."

A reported crowd of 20,000 packed into the Benito Villamarin to see Joaquin in a Betis shirt again and the former Valencia and Malaga man could not hide his joy.

Joaquin argued that a part of him "never left".

"The reality is I'm living a dream, I'm happy as a little boy," he said.

Joaquin added: "I know the great efforts made by the club for me to be here today. The greatest desire I had was to go home. I conveyed as such.

"They have been difficult and very tough weeks. I'm where I want, where I know I'll be happy. May it be the beginning of many happy days."

Joaquin made his senior debut with Betis in 2000 when the club was still in Spain's Segunda Division and played 218 league matches before joining Valencia in August 2006.