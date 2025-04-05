'It was agreed that I’d join Manchester United. So, imagine my surprise when I got off my flight south and heard a Cockney voice saying, "Welcome to Tottenham"': Rangers legend recalls transfer misunderstanding in signing for Spurs

Transfers are such meticulous operations in modern football that Premier League clubs have information down to the very minute details on a signing, but in 1974 things were slightly more haphazard.

Rangers midfielder Alfie Conn spent the first years of his career at Ibrox, winning the European Cup Winners' Cup and Scottish Cup during that period.

He had fallen out with Rangers manager Jock Wallace in 1974, though, with a move to England presenting itself to the 22-year-old. But while he thought he would be signing for Manchester United, certain details were kept from Conn - such as the actual club he would be joining.

Conn believed he was signing for Manchester United, but ended up at Tottenham

Conn in action for Rangers against Celtic (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’d spoken to Tommy Docherty the week before and it was agreed that I’d join Manchester United,” Conn reveals exclusively to FourFourTwo. “But then I was told to meet at the airport for a flight south, and I thought I was going to meet him again down in London. So, imagine my surprise when I heard the Cockney voice of Eddie Baily, Bill Nicholson’s assistant, saying to me, ‘Welcome to Tottenham’.

“As soon as I met Bill and he told me what was on offer there, I said, ‘Where do I sign?’ He was a top manager; one of the few who had a special aura which commanded respect, like Jock Stein, Bill Shankly and Don Revie.”

Alfie Conn signed for Tottenham in 1974 (Image credit: Getty Images)

During his three years at Tottenham, Conn became a fan favourite, earning the moniker 'King of White Hart Lane', despite only making 35 apperances during that period and scoring six goals. Three of those came as part of a hat-trick on his debut against Newcastle, quickly endearing himself to supporters.

He soon fell out of favour at Tottenham, however, with a return to Glasgow on the cards in 1977. It was Celtic, rather than Rangers, who wanted him.

“I was playing in Spurs’ reserves and got a call to say someone wanted to see me,” he explains. “It was Jock Stein. It’s fair to say that no one else could have tempted me away, but he was different. I needed no persuasion, even though it meant going to Celtic, which I knew would be difficult.”

In moving to Celtic, Conn became the first post-World War II player to play for both Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic. Stein had just one condition for the midfielder.

Jock Stein convinced Conn to join

“He told me all of the best players wore their hair short and were clean-shaven, so would I mind a haircut?” Conn says. “It wasn’t a problem. He said, ‘Good – I’ve got you booked in at the barber’s tomorrow!”

The newly clean-cut Conn went on to experience success at Celtic, winning two titles and the Scottish Cup, but as the first player to cross the Old Firm divide since the Second World War, his move was not without trouble.

“An old friend – the best man at my wedding – was a diehard Rangers fan and never spoke to me again,” he admits. “People would come up to me down the pub and at social occasions, and give me grief. On rare occasions, they still do.”