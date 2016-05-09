Job not done for Sunderland, insists Allardyce

Sam Allardyce warned Sunderland supporters that it would be dangerous to think Premier League survival has already been secured.

Saturday's thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Chelsea means the Black Cats will preserve their top-flight status if they can record a victory over either Everton or Watford in their final two matches.

Sunderland – who have only lost once in their last nine league encounters – host Everton on Wednesday and Allardyce told his players they must match the display they put in against Chelsea if they are to remain in the Premier League.

Allardyce said: "We need a repeat of the performance and support we had against Chelsea, particularly in the second half.

"Don't come to the Stadium of Light with the expectation that it's job done because it isn't.

"On Saturday we had outstanding support and attitude and it got the fans off their seats. Wednesday is all about the result.

"We have still got to be very professional on Wednesday night."

Allardyce insisted he has not relished the relegation scrap against Newcastle United and Norwich City despite being on the brink of winning the battle.

He added: "Being bottom of the table for several months is not enjoyable, but it is in our hands.

"We must take full advantage of our position and finish it on Wednesday."