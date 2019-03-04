John Coleman faces goalkeeper dilemma for Accrington Stanley

Accrington boss John Coleman has a decision to make over his goalkeepers as he prepares for Tuesday night’s League One clash with Blackpool.

Jonny Maxted was an unused substitute for Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat by Coventry after suffering mild concussion during the 1-1 draw with Southend the previous weekend.

Former Burton keeper Dimitar Evtimov, who replaced Maxted against the Shrimpers, was handed a full debut in his place, but with both men now fit, Coleman has to decide who gets the nod.

Defender Ross Sykes is still a couple of weeks away from a return as he recovers from a slight groin tear.

Several players have been affected by a bug which has swept through the dressing room, but Coleman is hopeful of having a near full-strength squad from which to choose.

Blackpool striker Chris Long is expected to return to the fold after missing Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing at Bristol Rovers.

Long was absent from the squad at the weekend after his partner gave birth, but was due to return to training on Monday.

Defender Marc Bola is being assessed after stepping up his recovery from illness, but Myles Boney, Jimmy Ryan and Max Clayton remain on the long-term casualty list.

Nya Kirby and Elias Sorensen did not make the 18 at the weekend and will hope for a chance.