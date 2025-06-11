Manchester United 'banned' from signing no.1 target this summer: report

Andre Onana is a potential player Manchester United could look to replacement in the coming months

Manchester United want to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana.

Onana, who joined the Red Devils as a replacement for David De Gea back in 2023, hasn't always had it his way at Old Trafford and conceded a total of 65 goals across the 2024/25 season.

Often replaced by number two Altay Bayindir, Ruben Amorim has admitted other positions must first take priority, with a move for Matheus Cunha secured and further deals for Bryan Mbuemo and Viktor Gyokeres thought to be in the pipeline.

Manchester United PREVENTED from make key addition in goal

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has often been heavily criticised for his performances (Image credit: Alamy)

With Tom Heaton likely to remain at the club as third choice, the futures of both Onana and Bayindir still remain up in the air at Old Trafford this summer. Both haven't been entirely convincing since Amorim's arrival in November, with blunders and mishaps part and parcel of a poor Manchester United season.

"You choose the questions, I choose the answers," Amorim said when asked if Manchester United need a new goalkeeper back in April. "We need to improve every position on the field; goalkeeper is the same. If our team scores more goals and our strikers are better, we will defend better. Sometimes you have a season where you are underperforming. We are going to make that evaluation for any position in the squad."

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is also facing an uncertain future (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Sports Zone, the Red Devils are huge admirers of Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, a Poland international who kept 8 clean sheets last season in Ligue 1.

Bulka, 25, who joined Nice from PSG permanently in 2022, has just over a year left on his current deal and has made it clear he wants to change clubs in the coming months.

But no deal between Manchester United and Nice would be possible at this juncture, given INEOS holds a stake in both clubs. Last summer, the first chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body [CFCB] had opened proceedings over the multi-club model.

The two clubs were allowed to participate in this season’s European competition, in the Europa League. Nice failed to win a game and were eliminated at the group stages, whilst the Red Devils lost 1-0 to fellow Premier League side Tottenham in the final.

Poland international Marcin Bulka wants to move away from Nice but a transfer to Manchester United wont be possible (Image credit: Getty Images)

For now, Manchester United will have to look elsewhere for a new goalkeeper, and FourFourTwo believes replacing the error-prone Onana in goal would be a start for Amorim and a statement on intent heading into the new season.

“It's a brutal league, the Premier League, and I kind of think [over] the last two seasons that he hasn't done enough to prove that he is a Manchester United no.1," said former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster recently.

“I think he's got ability, and like so many other Man United players, he'd go elsewhere and probably flourish. I think that's probably going to be the case with him as well. If the opportunity does come to sign somebody like Emi Martinez, they've got to go for it. He's still one of the best goalkeepers in the world."