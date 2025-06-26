Manchester United face tricky transfer conundrum to solve goalkeeper situation: report
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to resolve other issues before addressing the goalkeeper situation
Manchester United are facing a tricky transfer conundrum to solve their goalkeeping issues.
Andre Onana, who made a number of high-profile errors for the Red Devils last season, is known to be high up on Ruben Amorim's axe list, but reports have suggested INEOS will look to strengthen in other areas first as a priority.
Matheus Cunha has already been confirmed as a new addition, with Bryan Mbeumo set to follow the former Wolves man through the door at Old Trafford. There could still be a change up in between the sticks, however, according to new reports.
Andre Onana could STILL be replaced at Manchester United as Ruben Amorim makes clear demand
Calamitous mistakes against Viktoria Plzen, Nottingham Forest and Lyon standout as some of Onana's worst moments, with back-up choice Altay Bayindir not exactly covering himself in glory with his performances against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup and Newcastle United in the Premier League.
With another huge season to come, Amorim cannot afford more of the same and with the potential for more wiggle room in the squad, a new addition from Italy has been rumoured.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Atalanta shot-stopper Marco Carnesecchi is said to be one of the names on the Red Devils' shortlist. The 34-year-old kept 13 clean sheets in Serie A last season.
At 24, he is under contract in Italy until 2028, but the report adds that Manchester United have come forward to understand the conditions of a move. A fee of €50m (£42.6m) has been relayed to club officials.
Transfermarkt values Carnesecchi at only €25m (£21.3m), and it is clear that Manchester United are yet to make an offer for the Italian national. He is yet to make his senior debut at international level but has already been involved in squads selected by Gennaro Gattuso.
Manchester United did recently extend third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton's contract this summer, but FourFourTwo understands Heaton is at an age where he wouldn't even be able to complete 90 minutes.
In FourFourTwo's view, Onana has had his chance at Old Trafford and it seems that eventually he will be replaced by Amorim.
Bayindir too could make his way this summer and we expect that the goalkeeper scenario could even drag on until January.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo
