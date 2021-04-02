John McGlynn urges Raith to replicate Pars punishment against Livingston

Raith boss John McGlynn knows they face a tough task to replicate against Livingston what he was told was among the club’s best performances.

But the former Livi manager believes they can create chances and use their goal threat if they can produce the sort of passing that lit up Tuesday’s Fife derby.

Rovers travel to Livingston on the back of a 5-1 thrashing of fellow Scottish Championship promotion hopefuls Dunfermline.

Lewis Vaughan and Jamie Gullan both hit doubles and McGlynn has challenged his players to create chances at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Rovers have beaten Celtic in a cup final and led Bayern Munich at half-time in the Olympic Stadium in Germany, but for some fans thrashing their local rivals was as good as it gets.

“What’s hit me is the older generation of Rovers fans who have got in contact and said how they have seen all the teams for many, many years, going back to the 90s and what have you, and they all thought that Tuesday night’s complete performance was the best they have ever seen,” McGlynn told Raith TV.

“That means a lot for everyone involved when people like that tell you that.

“Obviously the other night we clicked, Dunfermline were a little bit weaker and we took advantage.

“Livingston have had two weeks to prepare for this game. We have played four or five games and they have had nothing. They have had a break and had the chance to look at us, which they have done, and prepare for us.

“And this will be a different game entirely. I don’t think we will get as much space and as much time on the ball. It’s very much part of Livingston’s play to close down, press, hunt the ball down and win it high up the pitch. So we can expect a completely different game.

“It would be nice to do the same but a lot will come down to the opposition. They are one of the top six sides in Scotland so it will be a big test.

“We need to be smart, we need to move the ball quickly and with accuracy. If we can do that, we give ourselves a right chance.

“Regardless of Livingston coming and pressing, if we can pass it really well, we now have a threat. Five goals the other night and it could have been more. We are back scoring goals and I think we will create chances on Saturday.”

Betfred Cup finalists Livi are looking to embark on another run to Hampden after booking a top-six place in the Premiership.

Manager David Martindale told the West Lothian Courier: “Raith certainly won’t be an easy game. I’ve watched them quite a bit and they’re playing really well.

“Anything can happen in cups and we need to be bang at it if we want to be in the draw for the next round. We can’t think we can have a bad game and win.”