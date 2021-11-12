Trending

John Robertson double helps Edinburgh City see off Stranraer

John Robertson’s brace set Edinburgh City on course for a 3-1 Scottish League Two win over Stranraer.

Replacement James Hilton notched a 90th-minute effort to seal the victory after Matthew Yates had pulled a goal back for Stranraer.

Edinburgh claimed their first win in four league outings, having last won in the league on September 25.