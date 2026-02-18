Is Wolves vs Arsenal on TV? Live streams & match details as the Gunners bid to go seven clear

Watch Wolves vs Arsenal today as the Gunners bid to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Wolves are 18 points from safety, and their survival in the Premier League now looks a near certainty, with Arsenal next up at Molineux.

Rob Edwards's side have won just one of their last ten and they now must face the in-form side in the division.

Arsenal are still hoping to end their long wait for a Premier League title and have the chance to go seven clear of second-place Manchester City.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw at Brentford last time out in the league, but did beat League One strugglers Wigan 4-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wolves vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Wolves vs Arsenal in the UK

Wolves vs Arsenal is the only midweek game in the Premier League and has had to be brought forward after Arteta's side reached the Carabao Cup final.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm in the UK.

Watch Wolves vs Arsenal in the US

Wolves vs Arsenal is available to watch for those in the United States on Peacock, NBC Sports' official streaming platform.

How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Arsenal through Stan Sport.

Watch Wolves vs Arsenal from anywhere

Out of the country when Wolves vs Arsenal is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Can I still get tickets to Wolves vs Arsenal?

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolves 0-3 Arsenal

It's hard not to see Arsenal winning comfortably, especially off the back of a huge cup win at the weekend.