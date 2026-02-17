Explained: How the Premier League and EFL are helping players observe Ramadan
Ramadan is due to start this Tuesday and lasts for a month with several Premier League and EFL players observing
The top four divisions in English football have brought back protocols to help Muslim players in their observance of Ramadan for the next month.
Ramadan is an Islamic religious festival that occurs on different dates every year, as Islam uses a calendar based on lunar cycles.
During the month, Muslims abstain from eating or drinking during daylight hours, and only break their fast once the sun has set during the holy month.
How the Premier League and EFL are helping players observe Ramadan
Naturally, for high-performance Muslim footballers, there can be a knock-on impact to their extremely active jobs.
Most continue to play as normal, but games that are midway through when the sun sets can be tricky, as it extends the time those fasting have to go without food or drink.
To help with that, since 2021, league organisers have allowed a break in play during Ramadan to allow Muslim players to break their fast, usually with liquids and energy gels at the side of the pitch.
Both sides and officials agree beforehand whether a break is going to be needed and an approximate time, and the referee will then pause the game at an appropriate moment, usually at a goal-kick, throw-in or other natural stoppage. The break won’t be used as a team drink break or for delivering tactical instructions.
Sunset is due to range between 5pm and 7pm during this month, meaning only games in the Saturday 5:30pm and Sunday 4:30pm slots are likely to be impacted.
Which players are observing Ramadan this month?
The Premier League boasts a wealth of top players who are Muslim and will be observing Ramadan this month.
That includes Mohamed Salah, Amad, Amadou Onana, Dango Ouattara and Rayan Ait-Nouri.
The first game likely to require a Ramadan drinks break is this Saturday’s match between West Ham United and Bournemouth, with Jean-Clair Todibo and Malick Diouf for the hosts and Amine Adli and Enes Unal for the visitors all thought to be observing Ramadan.
The first-ever break of its kind occurred in 2021, in a game between Leicester City and Crystal Palace, which paused at a goal-kick around 30 minutes in to allow Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate to break their fasts.
