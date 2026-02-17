Explained: How the Premier League and EFL are helping players observe Ramadan

Ramadan is due to start this Tuesday and lasts for a month with several Premier League and EFL players observing

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: A screen indicates that play is paused to allow muslim players to break their Ramadan fast during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Aston Villa FC at Brentford Community Stadium on March 08, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Play was paused between Brentford and Aston Villa last season to allow Muslim players to break their fast (Image credit: Getty Images)

The top four divisions in English football have brought back protocols to help Muslim players in their observance of Ramadan for the next month.

Ramadan is an Islamic religious festival that occurs on different dates every year, as Islam uses a calendar based on lunar cycles.

How the Premier League and EFL are helping players observe Ramadan

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, gives the team instructions as Yoane Wissa of Brentford eats a date whilst play is paused to allow muslim players to break their Ramadan fast during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Aston Villa FC at Brentford Community Stadium on March 08, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Yoane Wissa was one of the players to break his fast in that Villa game last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, for high-performance Muslim footballers, there can be a knock-on impact to their extremely active jobs.

Most continue to play as normal, but games that are midway through when the sun sets can be tricky, as it extends the time those fasting have to go without food or drink.

To help with that, since 2021, league organisers have allowed a break in play during Ramadan to allow Muslim players to break their fast, usually with liquids and energy gels at the side of the pitch.

Both sides and officials agree beforehand whether a break is going to be needed and an approximate time, and the referee will then pause the game at an appropriate moment, usually at a goal-kick, throw-in or other natural stoppage. The break won’t be used as a team drink break or for delivering tactical instructions.

Sunset is due to range between 5pm and 7pm during this month, meaning only games in the Saturday 5:30pm and Sunday 4:30pm slots are likely to be impacted.

Which players are observing Ramadan this month?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 4: Liverpool players take an arranged break for Ramadan during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on April 4, 2024 in Liverpool, England.(Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Liverpool also used a Ramadan drinks break in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League boasts a wealth of top players who are Muslim and will be observing Ramadan this month.

That includes Mohamed Salah, Amad, Amadou Onana, Dango Ouattara and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The first game likely to require a Ramadan drinks break is this Saturday’s match between West Ham United and Bournemouth, with Jean-Clair Todibo and Malick Diouf for the hosts and Amine Adli and Enes Unal for the visitors all thought to be observing Ramadan.

The first-ever break of its kind occurred in 2021, in a game between Leicester City and Crystal Palace, which paused at a goal-kick around 30 minutes in to allow Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate to break their fasts.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

