John Terry hits out at Robbie Savage criticism

John Terry is happy to be criticised over his Chelsea performances, as long as it doesn't come from Robbie Savage.

Jose Mourinho's side have failed to win any of their previous four games in all competitions and sit 15th in the Premier League table following six defeats in 11 fixtures so far.

The Chelsea captain has been criticised for his displays, with television pundit Savage tweeting "it could be the beginning of the end for Terry" following his half-time substitution in the defeat to Manchester City earlier this season.

The 34-year-old admitted he is happy to be questioned by decorated former players such as Rio Ferdinand, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, but blasted Savage, suggesting he was not successful enough to castigate him.

"It's a case of, for me, we are where we are as a group. I've come under criticism, individually, from certain players who I've looked up to," Terry said.

"I take it on the chin from Rio, Carra [Carragher], Neville. [From] the best in the game, I take it in. When certain other people speak, maybe I don't listen.

"When players who haven't had a career come for people who've achieved what I achieved – Robbie Savage being one. He's dug me out a couple of times.

"You take it as a footballer, as an individual. I'll take it from people like Rio, Carragher and Neville. From others? No."

Chelsea host Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on Wednesday, requiring a win to move into the top two.