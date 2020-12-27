Johnson: We took care of AS SONIDEP

Al Ahly assistant coach Cavin Johnson was satisfied with the team’s performance following their 1-0 victory over AS SONIDEP.

Johnson took charge of the Red Eagles in the absence of head coach Pitso Mosimane, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In the absence of Mosimane Johnson guided the defending Egyptian Premier League champions to their third straight victory in the league,

However, it has since been confirmed that Mosimane will return to the touch line after his second test came back negative.

‘AS SONIDEP is a good team and has a lot of quality players, and they wanted to achieve a good result against us today, but we took care of this,’ Johnson told his club’s official website.

‘We are the defending champions and all the teams want to be on their best performance against us.

“We could not show a better performance due to the bad quality of the pitch, but our preparations will be different for the second leg. However, we succeeded to clinch an important win in Niger.

‘We gave chances to several players during today’s game according to the instructions our head coach Pitso Mosimane, who played an important role in today’s victory.

‘Lastly, I would like to thank our fans on their constant support as they deserve to celebrate the team’s victories.’