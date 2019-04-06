Jones lauds Etebo winner as Stoke beat Blackburn

Stoke manager Nathan Jones hailed the “scintillating” finish that ended their four-match goal drought as they ran out 1-0 winners at Blackburn.

Midfielder Peter Etebo scored the only goal with a powerful 25-yard strike that flew past David Raya in the 14th minute.

Bojan would have made it more comfortable had his spot-kick in first-half injury time not been saved but Etebo’s second of the season was enough for Stoke, who ended their 11-game winless run on the road.

It was also a sixth successive clean sheet for the Potters and Jones felt his side were worthy winners, thanks to a “wonderful” goal.

He said: “First half we were excellent. I thought some of our play first half was outstanding.

“We should have gone in more than one up. Peter [Etebo] had a glorious chance from four yards that was blocked on the line, but not long after we scored a wonderful goal, from goalkeeper right through to a scintillating finish. I thought that was a wonderful, wonderful goal.

“Obviously, having the penalty on the stroke of half-time, you think we’ll go in 2-0 up, but it’s been symptomatic really. We haven’t shown as ruthless a streak as we would like and that’s the only disappointing thing.

“That’s nine games now unbeaten and if we just had a little bit more ruthlessness, we’d be knocking on a few doors and that’s the only disappointment but I’m delighted with the application, work-rate, resilience that we’re showing. Our defensive collectiveness and look, some of our football has been very good.”

Blackburn extended their wretched recent run which has seen just one win in ll league games and they have also lost four of their last five fixtures at Ewood Park.

Boss Tony Mowbray felt the reason for defeat was similar to the other reverses at home – the effort is there, the quality hasn’t been.

He said: “Take the Wigan game out of it, which we won, I think that’s four 1-0 defeats. I think they were all very similar games to be honest, bar the first half against Middlesbrough, which was very poor.

“I think it’s a team with a lot of spirit, a lot of effort, a lot of drive, a lot of commitment but ultimately didn’t score a goal in any of those four games.

“I can stand here and say the same as I said after those games. What an amazing effort from the team, and yet the ability to pick the last pass, the ability to find the space in the box, to score a goal, wasn’t there again, against a team that has kept six clean sheets on the bounce.

“It was always going to be difficult once they scored, but I think we gave it a really good effort and it just wasn’t to be.”