Jordan blame drug test for striker sickness

Hayel played a full 90 minutes in Jordan's 1-0 loss to Iraq in the Asian Cup in Brisbane on Monday and, according to the JFA, was selected for a random drug test by the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Doping Officer.

When the 31-year-old returned to Jordan's hotel hours later, he was suffering from "general weakness and hypothermia".

In a statement released on Wednesday, the JFA confirmed they have lodged an official complaint with the AFC over Hayel's mistreatment, while conceding the veteran forward - who has made 91 appearances for Jordan - may not play in Jordan's next match against Palestine on Friday.

"After investigating with the player and the Jordanian team's medical officer, who accompanied Hayel during the doping test, the following was reported.

"[The] doping control room was too cold. The player was given water to drink for four hours (only water without any liquids containing salts or electrolytes).

"The player remained at the doping room for hours after the match and he was very tired. Ahmad Hayel ended up vomiting at the doping room with no medical care present from the AFC and no ambulance provided or even called for the player.

"He was in a semi‐coma status suffering low blood pressure, and at the end the player was sent to the hotel by a car and not with an ambulance and carried to his on a wheelchair while he was unconscious.

"Due to the previously mentioned conditions that resulted in Hayel's bad health condition and the lack of medical care at the doping room, the player might be unable to play Jordan's next match against Palestine."