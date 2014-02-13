Jorginho: Benitez wants us to always attack

Roma won the first leg 3-2 in the Italian capital, but Benitez's men cruised to a 5-3 aggregate win in Naples.

Jose Callejon scored in the first half for Napoli, who kept attacking after the break as further goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho booked their spot in the final.

They will now take on Fiorentina in May as they look to win the Coppa Italia for the fifth time, and Jorginho revealed that they kept pushing in the second half because of their coach's philosophy.

"This is our attitude, the philosophy that (Rafa) Benitez has instilled," Jorginho said.

"If we are leading 1-0 and have the chance to score the second and the third goal, we have to go for it, even if we risk more.

"We don't have to settle down, we have to keep pushing to play well and grow onwards."

Napoli legend Diego Maradona was in the stands and Jorginho described it as "beautiful" to know that the Argentina hero was in attendance.

"I can't speak for my team-mates but I honestly didn't know Maradona was in the stands," he added.

"I got to know this after the game. When I was told, though, wow, it was beautiful to know a football legend saw you play."

Jorginho also urged his team-mates to remain grounded despite qualifying for the Coppa Italia final as their bid to haul in the second-placed Roma – they are four points behind in third – in Serie A continues.

"We have got to keep our feet on the ground and work hard," he continued.

"We don't have to think we are better than Roma. This has just been a great result giving us a boost, but let's stay grounded and work."