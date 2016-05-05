Jovetic desperate to earn Inter stay

Stevan Jovetic is desperate to secure a permanent move to Inter and to recapture his best form in Serie A.

The 26-year-old joined from Manchester City on an initial loan deal but has struggled throughout the campaign, scoring just six times in 24 appearances in Italy's top flight.

With his future looking uncertain, Jovetic has made it clear he wants to stay at San Siro and is determined to prove himself to the fans.

"Out of 10, I would say five," he told Corriere dello Sport when asked for his view on his season. "I'm always harsh on myself - I won't blame others.

"I came here to stay for at least a few years. At the end of the season I'll talk to the club, but I don't want to leave.

“I can give a lot to this team. They haven't seen my real worth yet."

Jovetic denied suggestions he does not have a good working relationship with head coach Roberto Mancini but conceded that his own difficulty in forcing his way into the team mirrored Inter's decline in the new year.

"In February, I had a few physical problems, just as we were losing ground in the table. Before that I hadn't played for technical reasons," he said. "I do what Mancini says because he's my coach. It's a normal relationship, like he has with all the others.

"Given how things went at the start, we could and should have finished third. But in January we didn't win many games, above all at home.

"Unfortunately there was a decline and in the end we've paid for that. We should have at least competed for the Champions League and I'm sorry we haven't managed to."

Jovetic did, however, praise the remarkable form of champions Juventus, who roared back from a poor start to clinch the title, having won 25 of their last 26 league matches.

"I congratulate Juve. It was amazing. All those victories was something exceptional," he added.

"They have experience, they've played together for many years. We must reduce the gap."