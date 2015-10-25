Jovetic: I will play wherever the coach needs me

Inter attacker Stevan Jovetic has stressed that he is happy to play wherever Roberto Mancini needs him so long as it benefits the team.

The Montenegro international has put in some impressive performances for Inter since joining them on loan from Manchester City and netted three goals in his first two Serie A appearances of the season.

Jovetic featured in a slightly more withdrawn position that usual in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Palermo, yet he is adamant that the team is all that matters to him.

"I'm here to help the team and I'm happy to do a different job every game if it means the opposition don't know what to expect from me," Jovetic told the official Inter website.

"Sometimes when we're in trouble I drop back to help out the team but I like being closer to the goal.

"The coach told me to stay behind Mauro [Icardi] and drop deep to collect the ball and help the rest of the team."

Jovetic was being plagued by physical problems earlier this month, but he has insisted that he is fully match fit again.

"I feel quite good. I did a lot of running on Saturday and we have another game against Bologna in three days' time," he added.

"I'll try to rest a bit more and recover as best I can."