Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has reportedly given his approval for a new striker at Old Trafford.

United are currently competing in a difficult market, given Liam Delap's move to Chelsea, Victor Osimhen's uncertainty and the rigmarole around the future of Viktor Gyokeres.

INEOS want a proven goalscorer who can help lift the mood next season, with there being a clear pathway for someone to hit the ground running amid the form seen by Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee last year.

Ruben Amorim wants 25-year-old STAR to lead Manchester United's frontline

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has already welcomed in Matheus Cunha this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim's back-and-forth for a striker seems to be a similar story for many other Premier League clubs, with Arsenal and Liverpool also in the market for a new man to lead their respective forward lines next season.

But with Gyokeres seemingly preferring a move to a side that can offer European football, a new target from Serie A has emerged.

It looks like Viktor Gyokeres could be heading to Arsenal this summer (Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Having already missed out on Delap, Manchester United have acted quickly to assess other reasonable targets, with a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic now rumoured to be in the pipeline, as per TEAMtalk.

Vlahovic, 25, has scored 56 goals in 142 games for Juve since his move from Fiorentina in 2022. Reports say he has described Old Trafford as a 'dream destination' and that the Serbia international would now like to 'push ahead' with a move to England this summer.

A fee of only £21.3m has also been reported, with Juventus said to be keen to shift Vlahovic's whopping £320,000-a-week salary off of their wage bill. Eight other players are also up for sale as the Italian giants eye something of a rebuild.

“I spoke with Dusan last week," said Juventus sporting director Damien Comolli recently. "The player should return soon and I want to speak to him to find out what he has in mind.

"He is a top player, something did not work, I realise it is not enough, I do not know who is to blame. I have to speak to the player and understand, there is no doubt that he is a top player. We need to understand what his intentions are.”

Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic could be on his way to Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Renown for his strength and physicality, Vlahovic is probably the right type of striker Manchester United should be looking at, in FourFourTwo's view, especially given how demanding the Premier League is.

Whether or not he can quickly adapt and be Amorim's go-to man, remains the biggest challenge, but signing a striker from Europe looks to be the avenue the Red Devils are looking to explore, which poses a risk given Hojlund and Zirkzee's recent moves.