Jovetic optimistic after bright pre-season

The Montenegrin forward impressed on City's pre-season tour of the United States, after making just two Premier League starts for the English champions last term.

And Jovetic is hungry for the new campaign to begin as he looks to establish himself at the Etihad Stadium.

"I had a good pre-season, now I can't wait to get started. Last season I was injured a lot and that was the number one problem," said the former Fiorentina man.

"But in the final three or four months, it was fine and I was playing. This year it is going to be better."

Jovetic went on to say he expects City to face a tough task to retain their Premier League title.

This year is going to be more difficult than last year," he added.

"[Manchester] United will be much better, Arsenal are stronger and Chelsea with three or four players they have bought, will be better.

"Liverpool are also good, they are strong now and, if they buy some strikers, they will also be in the title race.

"I expect a really tough season, but we need to believe in ourselves and hopefully we are going to win the league again."