‘I want to see everything. I’m into football heritage. England lives and breathes it, I want to soak all of it in’: Why Chelsea new boy Estevao can’t wait to get started at Stamford Bridge
Eighteen-year-old Estevao sealed a move to Chelsea 12 months and has arrived at the club this summer
Chelsea’s summer 2024 signing spree saw the club bring in no less than 14 new players in what was typically busy transfer window during the current Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge.
This crop endured a somewhat mixed 2024-25 season, with some players quickly establishing themselves in Enzo Maresca’s first team, while others have since departed the club already.
But Chelsea fans will be hoping the best is yet to come, after Brazilian teenager Estevao finally arrived at the club this summer, 12 months after a £29 million deal was struck with Palmeiras for his services.
Estevao has been preparing himself for English football
This past year has meant that the 18-year-old has been afforded plenty of time to prepare for his Premier League move, with the youngster admitting that even before then he was getting ready for a big transfer.
“Long before I accepted Chelsea’s offer, I told my parents I wanted to learn English,” he tells FourFourTwo. “Even though I didn’t know I’d end up in England, I knew it was a skill I’d need in the future.”
Over the past year, he has been taking English lessons every weekday, between games and training. “Sometimes, it’s been hard to fit them in with the schedule,” he admits. “I prefer face to face, but I’ve done them online if I’ve had to.
“I want to settle quickly. It’s a dream come true to play in the biggest competitions, the Premier League and the Champions League. The 2026 World Cup is a goal too, but first, I have to prove myself at Chelsea.”
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“I can’t wait to play at Stamford Bridge and to experience all the iconic grounds around England,” he adds. “I want to see everything. I’m into football heritage. England lives and breathes it, I want to soak all of it in.”
The forward was also able to discuss his new club with a countryman who knows all about Stamford Bridge.
“I had a chat with Thiago Silva after we played Fluminense at home in our final Brasileirao match,” Estevao continues.
“He only had great things to say about the club, the people and the whole experience. He said that it will be incredible for me.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.