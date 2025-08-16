Chelsea’s summer 2024 signing spree saw the club bring in no less than 14 new players in what was typically busy transfer window during the current Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge.

This crop endured a somewhat mixed 2024-25 season, with some players quickly establishing themselves in Enzo Maresca’s first team, while others have since departed the club already.

But Chelsea fans will be hoping the best is yet to come, after Brazilian teenager Estevao finally arrived at the club this summer, 12 months after a £29 million deal was struck with Palmeiras for his services.

This past year has meant that the 18-year-old has been afforded plenty of time to prepare for his Premier League move, with the youngster admitting that even before then he was getting ready for a big transfer.

“Long before I accepted Chelsea’s offer, I told my parents I wanted to learn English,” he tells FourFourTwo. “Even though I didn’t know I’d end up in England, I knew it was a skill I’d need in the future.”

Over the past year, he has been taking English lessons every weekday, between games and training. “Sometimes, it’s been hard to fit them in with the schedule,” he admits. “I prefer face to face, but I’ve done them online if I’ve had to.

“I want to settle quickly. It’s a dream come true to play in the biggest competitions, the Premier League and the Champions League. The 2026 World Cup is a goal too, but first, I have to prove myself at Chelsea.”

“I can’t wait to play at Stamford Bridge and to experience all the iconic grounds around England,” he adds. “I want to see everything. I’m into football heritage. England lives and breathes it, I want to soak all of it in.”

The forward was also able to discuss his new club with a countryman who knows all about Stamford Bridge.

“I had a chat with Thiago Silva after we played Fluminense at home in our final Brasileirao match,” Estevao continues.

“He only had great things to say about the club, the people and the whole experience. He said that it will be incredible for me.”