Jovetic predicts bright future at Man City

The 24-year-old arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Fiorentina last year but only made 18 appearances in all competitions as his start to life in English football was blighted by fitness issues.

Jovetic was in fine form during the close-season and was rewarded with a start in City's Premier League opener against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Having helped the champions begin their Premier League defence with a win, Jovetic is eager to make the most of this season.

"I don't want to speak about last year because I have said so many times what happened," he told the Manchester Evening News.

"I just want to look to the future.

"I am happy to be here and I know that I am going to be an important player for this club and I am happy to be a part of this team.

"Of course, I am expecting so much from myself this season, I expect to score so many goals."